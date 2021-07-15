Analyzing DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) & Its Competitors

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE: DBRG) is one of 278 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare DigitalBridge Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalBridge Group $1.24 billion -$2.68 billion -2.04 DigitalBridge Group Competitors $734.61 million $18.76 million 18.57

DigitalBridge Group has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalBridge Group -192.01% -41.20% -12.51% DigitalBridge Group Competitors 9.55% 1.33% 1.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DigitalBridge Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalBridge Group 0 0 0 0 N/A DigitalBridge Group Competitors 3401 13566 13248 313 2.34

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential downside of 1.66%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DigitalBridge Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalBridge Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.18, meaning that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About DigitalBridge Group

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform. Colony Capital, structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Los Angeles with key offices in Boca Raton, New York, and London, and has over 350 employees across 20 locations in 11 countries.

