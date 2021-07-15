Analyzing Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) & FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.8% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of FOMO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Investcorp Credit Management BDC and FOMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investcorp Credit Management BDC 25.64% 10.11% 3.68% FOMO N/A N/A -446.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Investcorp Credit Management BDC and FOMO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investcorp Credit Management BDC $34.46 million 2.59 -$24.66 million $1.03 6.23 FOMO $90,000.00 133.31 -$1.64 million N/A N/A

FOMO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Investcorp Credit Management BDC.

Volatility and Risk

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOMO has a beta of 7.83, indicating that its share price is 683% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and FOMO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investcorp Credit Management BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00 FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Investcorp Credit Management BDC beats FOMO on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

About FOMO

FOMO Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides germicidal disinfection of air and hard surfaces across the commercial and residential landscape. It also offers personal protective equipment, as well as turn-key lighting solutions for a range of clients. In addition, it provides energy efficiency consulting and sustainability solutions. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc. and changed its name to FOMO Corp. in December 2019. FOMO Corp. is based in Chicago, Illinois.

