Analyzing Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Moelis & Company and BKF Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 20.91% 56.19% 21.92% BKF Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Moelis & Company has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Moelis & Company and BKF Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 1 6 1 0 2.00 BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Moelis & Company presently has a consensus price target of $50.38, suggesting a potential downside of 7.96%. Given Moelis & Company’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Moelis & Company is more favorable than BKF Capital Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Moelis & Company and BKF Capital Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company $943.28 million 3.71 $178.83 million $2.91 18.81 BKF Capital Group N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

Moelis & Company has higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats BKF Capital Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments. It has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y Scherer, S.C. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About BKF Capital Group

BKF Capital Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as an investment banking company focusing on capital raising, and M&A advisory services. Previously, it was operated in the investment advisory and asset management business. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

