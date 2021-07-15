Analyzing ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Performance Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.11 $517.96 million $4.96 7.75 Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.60 $5.19 million $1.05 5.17

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.7% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Performance Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 0 2 3 0 2.60 Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus target price of $35.25, suggesting a potential downside of 8.25%. Performance Shipping has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.58%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats Performance Shipping on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

