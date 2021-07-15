Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Director Gary A. Lyons Sells 10,000 Shares

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00.

NYSE PLAN traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.60. The stock had a trading volume of 74,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,180. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -44.85 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Anaplan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 8.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.05.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

