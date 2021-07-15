Anchor Hits Market Capitalization of $10.03 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.03 million and approximately $12,835.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00002492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00049719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.91 or 0.00850988 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor (CRYPTO:ANCT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

