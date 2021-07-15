Andra AP fonden Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 152.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after purchasing an additional 702,329 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $68,631,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $85,091,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 524.6% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,206,000 after buying an additional 634,213 shares during the period. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,372,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,720,000 after acquiring an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.57.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $108.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -339.99 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

