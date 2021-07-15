Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Short Interest Update

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the June 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ANDR stock remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,170. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05. Andrea Electronics has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.10.
Andrea Electronics Company Profile
