Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Short Interest Update

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the June 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ANDR stock remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,170. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05. Andrea Electronics has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.10.

Get Andrea Electronics alerts:

Andrea Electronics Company Profile

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It develops digital signal processing (DSP) products and technologies for the voice, speech and natural language interface markets.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Andrea Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrea Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.