Andrew R. Heyer Sells 69,749 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 69,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $5,596,659.76.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $63.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.66 million, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.72. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOVE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 13.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 92,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,826,000 after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 4.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 176,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

