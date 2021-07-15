Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ADRZY remained flat at $$11.17 on Thursday. 72 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390. Andritz has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, cardboard, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

