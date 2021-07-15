Andy Allen Acquires 37 Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) insider Andy Allen bought 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.30) per share, for a total transaction of £150.22 ($196.26).

Andy Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Andy Allen purchased 39 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 382 ($4.99) per share, for a total transaction of £148.98 ($194.64).

Shares of LON ITM traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 391.20 ($5.11). 3,350,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,656. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 389.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. ITM Power Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 724 ($9.46).

ITM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, June 14th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 577.50 ($7.55).

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

