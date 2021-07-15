Andy Allen Acquires 37 Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) insider Andy Allen bought 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.30) per share, for a total transaction of £150.22 ($196.26).
Andy Allen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 14th, Andy Allen purchased 39 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 382 ($4.99) per share, for a total transaction of £148.98 ($194.64).
Shares of LON ITM traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 391.20 ($5.11). 3,350,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,656. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 389.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. ITM Power Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 724 ($9.46).
ITM Power Company Profile
ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.
