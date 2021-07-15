Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF)’s share price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 4,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANGGF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Angang Steel in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Angang Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Angang Steel alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68.

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Angang Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angang Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.