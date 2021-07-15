Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BUD. Argus raised their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

BUD traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $68.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,791. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $140.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $761,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,089 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $509,318,000 after purchasing an additional 306,982 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,597,000 after acquiring an additional 598,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $114,510,000 after acquiring an additional 202,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

