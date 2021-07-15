Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Director John B. Henneman III Buys 2,000 Shares

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Director John B. Henneman III purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.86 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00.

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $41.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,231,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 731,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,085,000 after buying an additional 129,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 571.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 556,349 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $10,437,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 46,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

