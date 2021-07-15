Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. Purchases 23,300 Shares

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $86,676.00.

ANIX traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $4.07. 6,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,629. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $121.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.39. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIX. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 8.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ANIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

