Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. Purchases 23,300 Shares

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $86,676.00.
ANIX traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $4.07. 6,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,629. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $121.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.39. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $8.09.
Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on ANIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 21st.
Anixa Biosciences Company Profile
Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.
See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.