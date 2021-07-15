Antiample Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. During the last seven days, Antiample has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Antiample coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Antiample has a market capitalization of $874,168.18 and $94.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00050614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.68 or 0.00854072 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Antiample Profile

XAMP is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

