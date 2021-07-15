Antonio Canton Purchases 260,500 Shares of Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Stock

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton purchased 260,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,587.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,356,480 shares in the company, valued at C$5,487,384.

Antonio Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gold Springs Resource alerts:

On Wednesday, July 7th, Antonio Canton purchased 325,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,479.65.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Antonio Canton purchased 225,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Antonio Canton acquired 2,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$240.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Antonio Canton purchased 52,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,980.00.

GRC stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,231. Gold Springs Resource Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$43.65 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.30 price objective on shares of Gold Springs Resource in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Gold Springs Resource

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Gold Springs Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Springs Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.