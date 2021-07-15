Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James set a $235.04 price target on shares of AON and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.40.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $230.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.89. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $260.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

