APA (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Gap Down to $19.04

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.04, but opened at $18.53. APA shares last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 46,081 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.45.

The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 4.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in APA by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in APA by 316.4% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in APA by 3,220.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

