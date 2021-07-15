Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Holdings Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,997 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.18% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 91,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 73,207 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 660.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 79,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 68,643 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

AIV opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.15.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

