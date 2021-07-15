Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Federico Grossi Sells 500 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $32,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, July 8th, Federico Grossi sold 250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $16,420.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $30,920.00.

NASDAQ:APLS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.63. 794,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,152. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.