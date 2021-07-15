API3 (API3) Price Tops $3.42 on Major Exchanges

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last seven days, API3 has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a market cap of $47.38 million and approximately $10.30 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 coin can currently be bought for about $3.42 or 0.00010909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00049719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.91 or 0.00850988 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 (API3) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official website is api3.org . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

