Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Joshua Harris Sells 293,770 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) insider Joshua Harris sold 293,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $17,479,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $11,671,616.25.

On Friday, July 9th, Joshua Harris sold 336,024 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $20,490,743.52.

On Monday, June 7th, Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $10,153,678.05.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $14,668,255.00.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.44. 2,750,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

