Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 122.3% from the June 15th total of 688,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,936,673.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon Sim purchased 1,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical stock opened at $86.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.39. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Colliers Securities upped their price target on Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

