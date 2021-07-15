Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.05. Apple reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $6.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.32.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,591,308,000 after acquiring an additional 383,116 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,994,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,211,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

