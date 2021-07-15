Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Clearstead Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,778 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.7% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 324.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $149.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.21.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

