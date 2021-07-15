Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 208.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,219 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 18,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.21.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.25. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $149.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

