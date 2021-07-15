Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,001,285 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $122,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.15 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $149.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.21.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

