Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.4% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Apple by 1,605.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,554 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,041 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $149.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.21.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

