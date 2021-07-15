Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,965 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 76,338 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.9% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.15 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $149.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.21.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

