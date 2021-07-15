Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $26.29. Approximately 2,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.