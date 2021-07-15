Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Insider Riccardo Perfetti Sells 4,467 Shares

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 4,467 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $103,277.04.

Riccardo Perfetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $9,646.20.

On Friday, June 4th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $9,039.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $8,266.20.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 200 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $3,454.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,640 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $30,241.60.

On Friday, April 30th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 2,560 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $47,078.40.

Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $524.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,257,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after buying an additional 485,556 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 105.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 748,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after buying an additional 383,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,246,000 after buying an additional 228,221 shares in the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 20.4% in the first quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after buying an additional 173,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 86.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 138,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

APLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

