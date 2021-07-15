Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Sells $917,700.30 in Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.60. 26,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $76.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.71.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Third Point LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Aptiv by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $6,481,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,046,000 after acquiring an additional 74,975 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.58.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

