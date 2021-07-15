Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Short Interest Update

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the June 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.58.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.59. 709,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,104. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.71. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $76.18 and a 52-week high of $160.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 90.88, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 200.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

