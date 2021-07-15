AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,127,516 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 516.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,446,274 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 17,127,516 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 3.32% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $89,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMY stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.59. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $7.61.

Several brokerages recently commented on HMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Harmony Gold Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.05.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

