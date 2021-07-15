AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316,595 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,015 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $102,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $69.23 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

