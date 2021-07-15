AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,077 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $90,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $158,802,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.2% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $21,467,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $595.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $551.71. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $595.77.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,140 shares of company stock valued at $68,050,358 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

