AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of CDW worth $108,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $205,404,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after purchasing an additional 859,294 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,200,000 after purchasing an additional 565,290 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,745,000 after purchasing an additional 432,552 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth about $63,875,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW opened at $176.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.28. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $184.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,455,959 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

