AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,312 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of Omnicom Group worth $88,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $85,945,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $93,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,371,000 after buying an additional 1,192,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,936,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,214,000 after buying an additional 965,567 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC stock opened at $78.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.58. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.