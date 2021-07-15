AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 239.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 476,779 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Darden Restaurants worth $95,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,256 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,988,532.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 4,936 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $740,498.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,305 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,576.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,771 shares of company stock worth $15,250,533 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $147.36 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.66.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.