AQR Capital Management LLC Has $103.51 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 720,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 137,890 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of AGCO worth $103,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,759,000 after purchasing an additional 288,430 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AGCO by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,102,000 after purchasing an additional 89,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in AGCO by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,056,000 after purchasing an additional 797,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,375,000 after purchasing an additional 389,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.60.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $126.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.28. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

