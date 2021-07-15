AQR Capital Management LLC Has $89.15 Million Stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 516.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,446,274 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 17,127,516 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.32% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $89,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.61.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.10 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Investec downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.05.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

