AQR Capital Management LLC Has $90.39 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,243 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Automatic Data Processing worth $90,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 40.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 170,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,070,000 after acquiring an additional 49,111 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 155,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,331,000 after acquiring an additional 891,869 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $204.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $205.41.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

