AQR Capital Management LLC Has $91.18 Million Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,382,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,518,939 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Wipro worth $91,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 359.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 5.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the first quarter worth about $760,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 20.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,816,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,539,000 after buying an additional 811,641 shares in the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WIT. Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

WIT opened at $7.96 on Thursday. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

