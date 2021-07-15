AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,248 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Oshkosh worth $92,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Oshkosh by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 385,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,177,000 after acquiring an additional 127,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 141,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.63.

NYSE:OSK opened at $120.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James C. Freeders sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $285,601.89. Insiders have sold a total of 76,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,090,648 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

