AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,821 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Booking worth $102,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Booking by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Booking by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after purchasing an additional 54,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Booking by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 317,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG stock opened at $2,176.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,265.57. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

