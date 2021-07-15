AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 290,732 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,732 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of PACCAR worth $109,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $87.75 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.71.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.36.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

