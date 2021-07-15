AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,614,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,679 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Amdocs worth $113,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,911,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,866,000 after purchasing an additional 109,752 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 1,233.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,936,000 after acquiring an additional 495,638 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,247,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,385,000 after acquiring an additional 555,567 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,206,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,875,000 after acquiring an additional 152,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX opened at $78.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.26. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

