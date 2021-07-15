AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 112,751 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 112,751 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of VeriSign worth $89,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. ADE LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $693,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $128,037.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,051.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,552 shares of company stock worth $7,797,417 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VRSN. Citigroup upped their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. increased their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $230.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.69. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

