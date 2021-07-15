AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,256,749 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,737,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256,749 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Johnson Controls International worth $103,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,274,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,407,000 after acquiring an additional 179,094 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 445,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,605,000 after acquiring an additional 78,280 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 329,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $35.64 and a one year high of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,029 shares of company stock worth $32,684,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.89.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

